NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Says Party in Talks With TMC, Congress For Goa Alliance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 11 January, said his party is in talks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress for the upcoming Goa polls.

"For Goa, discussions are underway between the Congress, the TMC and the NCP. At some seats where we wanted to contest, we have given that list to the other two parties. I am sure that the final decision will be taken in the next two days," he said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

The NCP supremo said his party will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections with the Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties. The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change. We will surely see the change in the state."