'Looking At Your Mind': Sidhu, Twitter Slam Raghav Chadha for Rakhi Sawant Jibe
Twitter users pointed out that they “did not expect this awful misogyny” from Raghav Chadha.
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, as well as a slew of Twitter users have hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chaddha after he referred to Sidhu as “the Rakhi Sawant" of the state's politics.
Chaddha had, in a tweet, reacted to Siddhu’s comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi government's notification of one of the centre's three contentious laws, and said:
“The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics – Navjot Singh Sidhu – has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Captain (Amarinder Singh). Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Captain with vehemence.”
A few hours later Sidhu shot back at Chadha and said:
“They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys. Looking at your mind Raghav Chadha, I believe you are still descending!”
Twitter users, meanwhile, appalled by Chadha’s diatribe, pointed out that they “did not expect this awful misogyny” from Chadha and asked: “What has Rakhi Sawant to do with this?”
