National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Asks ED to Postpone Questioning, Cites COVID

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 22 June, requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone her questioning by a few weeks in the National Herald case.

"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID and lung infection, Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced in a tweet.

Gandhi had been discharged from the hospital on Monday.