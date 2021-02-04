Maha Assembly Speaker Resigns, May Be New Cong State President
As per party sources, Patole is likely to replace revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat as state Congress president.
i
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana F Patole resigned from his post in Mumbai on Thursday, 4 February. After a tenure of nearly 14 months, he handed over his resignation to Deputy Speaker Narhari S Zhirwal, reported IANS.
As per party sources, Patole, the MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district, is likely to replace revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat as President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, reported PTI.
A delegation of Congress ministers, headed by Thorat, had recently met the party leadership in Delhi.
(With inputs from IANS & PTI)
