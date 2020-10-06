Naga Group Says Wrote To PM Modi To Hold Talks in ‘Third Country’

The NSCN (IM) also pushed for some of its long contentious demands in the letter, reported NDTV.

"Seven (7) months back, Muivah (general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah) dispatched a letter to the Prime Minister of India. We deliberately withheld the letter from releasing to the media for public consumption as we waited with all confidence that the Prime Minister of India will respond positively. Today, NSCN(IM) being accountable to the Naga people hereby released the letter to inform of the delay and the lack of response from the office of the Indian Prime Minister to our people," said the outfit, in a statement.

The group had alleged that there has been efforts to downgrade the talks in the letter.

"Today, we bring to your notice matters of serious concern regarding the activities of the ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and its agencies including NIA and Assam Rifles. As you are well aware, 22 years of political negotiation had started at the highest, i.e Prime Minister-level talks without precondition and talks outside India in third countries. We had come to India on the invitation of the Government of India. We are totally shocked and surprised that even after more than two decades of political negotiation, the MHA and its agencies have become obnoxious," Muivah had written.

"The latest episode of the MHA, which through a missive to the Nagaland government, questioned our presence in Dimapur. We are in Nagaland to meet our own people vis –a vis peace process…if our stay in India is no more welcome, all necessary arrangements must be made for us to leave India and the political talks be resumed in a third country," he had added.

In 2015, the Centre and the NSCN (IM) had signed a framework agreement for the peace deal. However, the deal is yet to be finalised due to some of the outfit's demands which the Centre has not agreed to.

(With inputs from NDTV)