Heartfelt Gratitude: Chirag Paswan Thanks PM Post Father’s Funeral

A day after late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was cremated with full state honours in Patna, his son Chirag Paswan on Sunday, 11 October, thanked PM Narendra Modi for his help in organising the funeral during this very difficult phase.

In an emotional message on Twitter, Paswan wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji... my heartfelt gratitude for your help in organising the funeral and last rites for my papa. Sir... you made all the arrangements without my asking for anything. As a son I am going through a very difficult phase but am inspired by your courage and encouragement.”

"May your blessings and affection always remain," he added.