QMumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Visit Ayodhya on March 7 & More

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on March 7, said senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Sena leader had said that Thackeray will make the visit in completion of 100 days in power.

Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28, 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government completes 100 days on March 6.

Source: Hindustan Times