QMumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Visit Ayodhya on March 7 & More
1. CM Uddhav Thackeray to Visit Ayodhya on March 7: Sanjay Raut
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on March 7, said senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Sena leader had said that Thackeray will make the visit in completion of 100 days in power.
Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28, 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government completes 100 days on March 6.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Koregaon Bhima Violence: Afraid of Being Exposed, Union Govt Transferred Probe to NIA, Says Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged the Centre transferred the investigation into the Koregaon Bhima violence case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to shield certain individuals, even as Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state was weighing legal options to challenge the move.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Friday handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA just a day after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra held a meeting to review the chargesheet filed against the accused.
Source: The Indian Express
3. TISS Denies Permission to Ex-Professor to Speak at Event; Students Allege Bias
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, on Friday denied permission to a former professor to chair an event hosted by students citing that she did not have any academic publications on the theme of the event — Idea of India. However, organising committee said the permission was denied as the professor has been vocal against the amended citizenship act.
TISS students organised the second edition of Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture on Friday where former TISS professor Tejal Kanitkar was set to chair the discussion on Idea of India.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Maharashtra: Rs 10 Meals For Poor Rolled Out, ‘Will Help Those Left Jobless by Centre’s Failures’
The Maharashtra government on January 26 rolled out its Shiv Bhojan scheme, which provides meals for Rs 10, at various places in Maharashtra, including 17 spots in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
In Mumbai, the scheme will run at six civic hospitals, apart from some government establishments.
Source: The Indian Express
5. ‘Long March’ Tomorrow For BEST’s Revival
The citizens’ group Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB), which was formed in 2017 with the objective of streamlining the dying BEST bus transport, will participate in a ‘long march’ on January 27. The march has been called by the BEST unions, which are demanding various measures for the welfare of BEST employees and the organisation as a whole.
Surprisingly, AMAB will be focusing more on environmental issues such as rising sea levels, cutting of trees, pollution and climate change during this protest.
Source: Mumbai Mirror