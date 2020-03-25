Mufti’s Continued Detention ‘Cruel’ During Lockdown: Omar Abdullah

Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Peer Mansoor and Shah Faesal are some of the popular Kashmiri leaders who continue to be detained under the Public Safety Act, which was slapped on them during their preventive detention in the wake of the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 in August last year.

Abdullah who was himself detained on 5 August 2019 along with other Kashmiri opposition leaders, was released on 24 March, after the charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.