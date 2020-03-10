List of 22 Congress MLAs Who Quit Following Scindia’s Lead
The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday, 10 March, with 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia following his lead and tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan.
Earlier, Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi, saying "it was now time for him to move on." He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi in a knee-jerk, largely symbolic, reaction.
Here’s a list of MLAs who have tendered their resignation, as reported by PTI:
Ministers:
- Tulsi Silawat
- Govind Singh Rajput
- Dr Prabhuram Choudhry
- Imarti Devi
- Pradyumna Singh Tomar
- Mahendra Singh Sisodia
Other MLAs:
Manoj Choudhary
Hardeep Singh Dang
Rajyavardhan Singh
Brajendra Singh Yadav
Jaspal Jajji
Suresh Dhakad
Jaswant Jatav
Santram Sironia
Munnalal Goyal
Ranveer Singh Jatav
OPS Bhadoria
Kamlesh Jatav
Giriraj Dandotiya
Raghuraj Kansana
Aidal Singh Kansana
Biasahulal Singh
State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia, also resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
