List of 22 Congress MLAs Who Quit Following Scindia’s Lead

Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Jyotiraditya Scindia.(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday, 10 March, with 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia following his lead and tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi, saying "it was now time for him to move on." He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi in a knee-jerk, largely symbolic, reaction.

Here’s a list of MLAs who have tendered their resignation, as reported by PTI:

Ministers:

  1. Tulsi Silawat
  2. Govind Singh Rajput
  3. Dr Prabhuram Choudhry
  4. Imarti Devi
  5. Pradyumna Singh Tomar
  6. Mahendra Singh Sisodia
Other MLAs:

  1. Manoj Choudhary

  2. Hardeep Singh Dang

  3. Rajyavardhan Singh

  4. Brajendra Singh Yadav

  5. Jaspal Jajji

  6. Suresh Dhakad

  7. Jaswant Jatav

  8. Santram Sironia

  9. Munnalal Goyal

  10. Ranveer Singh Jatav

  11. OPS Bhadoria

  12. Kamlesh Jatav

  13. Giriraj Dandotiya

  14. Raghuraj Kansana

  15. Aidal Singh Kansana

  16. Biasahulal Singh

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia, also resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

