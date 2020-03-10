List of 22 Congress MLAs Who Quit Following Scindia’s Lead

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday, 10 March, with 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia following his lead and tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi, saying "it was now time for him to move on." He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi in a knee-jerk, largely symbolic, reaction.

Here’s a list of MLAs who have tendered their resignation, as reported by PTI: