Monsoon Session of Parliament From 14 Sept: Here’s What to Expect

The speaker further said that all employees of Parliament will have to undergo a RT-PCR test for the virus.

“Attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app. There will be fibre-glass sheets separating their seats and those in visitors gallery will need to go to the podium on their turn to speak. Lok Sabha MPs sitting in the Rajya Sabha will have the option to use the sound system as it has been integrated for both houses," he added.

There will also be an attempt to use less paper and go digital by the parliamentarians.

The government had earlier decided to do away with the Question Hour due to lack of time owing to the new COVID rules, but after protests from Opposition parties, it has informed that written questions will be allowed in the session.