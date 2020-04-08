Modi Slams Campaign to Honour Him, Says Help Poor People Instead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised an ongoing online campaign that urged people “to stand” for him for five minutes.

Slamming the campaign, Modi on 8 April, Wednesday tweeted, “It has been brought to my attention that some people are campaigning to honour Modi by standing for five minutes. At first glance, it seems like a conspiracy to drag Modi into controversies.”

He said there would be no greater honour for him than citizens taking the responsibility of poor families.

“...I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family till this crisis lasts,” he tweeted.