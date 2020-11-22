Modi Pitches for New Global Index for Post-COVID Recovery at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 21 November Saturday, attended the 15th edition of the G20 Summit, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump also joined PM Modi via video conferencing to discuss global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Heads of 19 member countries, including the EU, Brazil and international organisations also attended the summit.

Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.