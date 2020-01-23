‘Mini-Pakistans in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra’s Election Tweet Draws Ire

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra raked up controversy on Thursday, 23 January, as he termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital "mini-Pakistans" and said the upcoming Assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan".

In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi. No stranger to controversy, Mishra’s tweets were criticised strongly on Twitter.

He made no specific mention of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but sharply attacked the protest at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city.