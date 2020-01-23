‘Mini-Pakistans in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra’s Election Tweet Draws Ire
Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra raked up controversy on Thursday, 23 January, as he termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital "mini-Pakistans" and said the upcoming Assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan".
In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi. No stranger to controversy, Mishra’s tweets were criticised strongly on Twitter.
He made no specific mention of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but sharply attacked the protest at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city.
In one of the tweets in Hindi, Mishra said, "Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini-Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok. Pakistan rioters have encroached on the roads of Delhi."
In another tweet, Mishra declared that “there will be a contest on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan on 8 February”.
‘There’s Always Pakistan When You Run Out of Issues’
However, his tweets were met with strong criticism from people on the micro-blogging website.
No Stranger to Controversy
Mishra, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, had been removed as a minister by Arvind Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as an AAP MLA under the anti-defection law.
He was also criticised for a tweet with communal overtones during Diwali last year. The post was later taken down by Twitter for violating its guidelines.
He is up against AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the upcoming elections, the polling for which would be held on 8 February, with the results scheduled to be declared on 11 February.
