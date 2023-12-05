Meeting of Top Leaders of INDIA Bloc Postponed for Third Week of December

The INDIA bloc meeting of Opposition parties scheduled for Wednesday, 6 December had a change of plans following the unavailability of several leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Though the meeting of the Parliamentary Party leaders of the alliance will take place on Wednesday, the meeting of the party chiefs has been scheduled for the third week of December.