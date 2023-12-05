Meeting of Top Leaders of INDIA Bloc Postponed for Third Week of December

The INDIA bloc meeting of Opposition parties scheduled for Wednesday, 6 December had a change of plans following the unavailability of several leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
Though the meeting of the Parliamentary Party leaders of the alliance will take place on Wednesday, the meeting of the party chiefs has been scheduled for the third week of December.
Congress Working Committee member Gurdeep Singh Sappal announced the same on X (formerly Twitter): "A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of India Alliance will be at 6 pm on December 6th, 2023 at the residence of Congress President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge." He added that meeting of the party presidents of the INDIA bloc will be scheduled in third week of December.
What's the agenda of the meeting?: The 6 December meeting at Kharge's residence is likely to have seat sharing in states as the main agenda. The future strategy of joint campaigns by parties across states is also likely to be decided.
Why was the meeting of party chief postponed?: The alliance has been going through several frictions with several top leaders publicly expressing dissatisfaction over several issues.
On Monday, Banerjee said she would be visiting North Bengal from December 6 to 11 December and was "not aware of the meeting scheduled for 6 December." She said that the party would have rescheduled the visit if they had prior information.
Yadav has also been at loggerheads with the Congress for a while. The former UP CM also took a dig at the party after the election results, saying that the “poll results ended egos” and that the parties fighting against the BJP will have to be more disciplined.
With Tamil Nadu battling heavy rainfall brought in by Cyclone Michaung that left several parts of the state submerged, Chief Minister MK Stalin, too, would have been unable to attend the meeting.
