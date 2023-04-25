ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Named in CBI Chargesheet for 1st Time

The other persons mentioned in the chargesheet are Babu Gorantla, Amandeep Singh, and Arjun Pandey.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was on Tuesday, 25 April, named in a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, a private person named Arjun Pandey, and a liquor trader named Amandeep Singh in the chargesheet, news agency PTI reported.

The charges applied include Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had filed its last chargesheet in connection with the case on 25 November last year.

This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for almost nine hours by the CBI in connection with the case.

Sisodia was arrested on 26 February - over six months after the first FIR was registered in the liquor policy case after the matter was highlighted by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

(With inputs from PTI.)

