Manish Sisodia Sent to Judicial Custody Till 5 April in Delhi Excise Policy Case
Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on 26 February.
A Delhi court on Wednesday, 22 March, sent Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till 5 April in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Manish Sisodia
