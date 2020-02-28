Mamata Raises Delhi Violence With Shah At EZC Meet In Odisha

"I am very sad about what happened in Delhi. A police constable and an IB official also died. Peace must be restored in Delhi," she told the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after attending a lunch hosted by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Banerjee said there was no discussion on the CAA or NRC at the meeting as it was not on the agenda.

"Neither they raised the issues nor did I. It was also not on the agenda. This meeting was not for that," she said.

She joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the lunch hosted by Patnaik at his official residence.