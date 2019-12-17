Will Surrender Life But Won’t Bow Down to Politics of Hate: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 16 December, said she was ready to surrender her life but would not bow down to the "politics of hatred".
Inaugurating a state-sponsored Christmas carnival in Kolkata's Park Street, Banerjee claimed that the Centre had canceled holidays on 25 December and New Year's Day.
"This has never been the tradition of India, which is known for its pluralism, which is known for its upholding democratic values." The chief minister said the country belonged to every community and people had the right to follow any religion.
Also Read : Mamta government a one-person show, says Rahul
"I am ready to surrender my life, but not bow down my head to politics of hatred," Banerjee said, adding that she would do everything to protect the rights of all the communities.
Banerjee said the spirit of Christmas gelled with the spirit of the state, which is associated with names like Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and sister Nivedita and their message of inclusiveness.
"We will protect this spirit come what come may. Bengal cannot be divided, people cannot be divided," she said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)