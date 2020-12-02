CM Mamata’s Address at Oxford Union Debate Cancelled; TMC Irked

The Oxford Union debating society on Wednesday, 2 December, cancelled the virtual address of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the last moment citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The West Bengal Home Department took to Twitter to announce the same.

“While Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, was scheduled to address the Oxford Union debating society today afternoon, the organisers have suddenly sought postponement and rescheduling of the programme at the last moment!” the department tweeted.