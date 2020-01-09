Maharashtra DIG Facing Molestation Charges Suspended

Absconding Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More, who has been accused of molesting a minor girl, was suspended by the state government on Thursday, 9 January.

This information was given by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The action against More, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General (Motor Vehicles), comes two weeks after a case of molestation was registered against him by the Taloja police in adjoining Navi Mumbai.