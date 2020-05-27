Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting with alliance partners at the Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the CM in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 27 May, amid lingering speculation about tensions in the state government and questions about its stability, ANI reported.The speculation gained traction as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with state governor, BS Koshiyari, on Monday, followed by another meeting with CM Thackeray in the evening.However, on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sought to refute the speculations, saying on Twitter, "Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshree last evening. They spoke for one-and-a-half hours. If anybody is spreading misinformation about the stability of the government, it's nothing but their stomach ache. The government is strong. No worries."Like Raut, NCP leader leader Nawab Malik also sought to offer assurance about the stability of the state government, saying it will complete its term. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.