Maha BJP ‘Rings the Bell’, Demands Reopening of Temples in State
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said “people will get mental relief if they are allowed access to temples.”
Demanding that temples in the state be reopened by Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, 29 August, staged a ‘ring the bell’ protest while questioning the government's stand to reopen malls, but not places of religious worship, reports news agency PTI.
While the Centre allowed temples to reopen under unlock one, Maharashtra has treaded cautiously on reopening public places, as it continues to carry the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Speaking on the protest, BJP’s state unit President Chandrakant Patil said that "the state government has opened liquor shops as well as shopping outlets but not religious places. It is unacceptable."
While his party men rang bells outside outside prominent temples as a mark of their protest, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government should not prevent devotees from visiting temples if they are ready to follow COVID-19 health guidelines.
"People will get mental relief if they are allowed access to temples," he said. Apart from the BJP, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also been demanding the reopening of mosques in the state.
