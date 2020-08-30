Maha BJP ‘Rings the Bell’, Demands Reopening of Temples in State

Speaking on the protest, BJP’s state unit President Chandrakant Patil said that "the state government has opened liquor shops as well as shopping outlets but not religious places. It is unacceptable."

While his party men rang bells outside outside prominent temples as a mark of their protest, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government should not prevent devotees from visiting temples if they are ready to follow COVID-19 health guidelines.

"People will get mental relief if they are allowed access to temples," he said. Apart from the BJP, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also been demanding the reopening of mosques in the state.