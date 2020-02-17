Magsaysay Awardee Heading for Anti-CAA Protest Arrested in Lucknow

The SHO said that Pandey and his associates were also distributing pamphlets against CAA.

According to NDTV, Pandey was released after being produced in the District Magistrate's court.

Last month, another police case was filed against Pandey for allegedly making controversial remarks against VD Savarkar.

Sandeep Pandey, an alumnus of the Banaras Hindu University, had won the Ramon Magsaysay award in the emergent leadership category in 2002.