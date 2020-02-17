Magsaysay Awardee Heading for Anti-CAA Protest Arrested in Lucknow
Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey, along with nine others persons who were accompanying him, was arrested in Lucknow on Monday, 17 February, while he was on his way to participate in an anti-CAA protest.
The group was brought to the Thakurganj police station, reports said.
Videos circulated across social media show Pandey trying to reason with the cops before being arrested.
Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar said that they had been arrested under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), in apprehension of breach of peace.
The SHO said that Pandey and his associates were also distributing pamphlets against CAA.
According to NDTV, Pandey was released after being produced in the District Magistrate's court.
Last month, another police case was filed against Pandey for allegedly making controversial remarks against VD Savarkar.
Sandeep Pandey, an alumnus of the Banaras Hindu University, had won the Ramon Magsaysay award in the emergent leadership category in 2002.
(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)
