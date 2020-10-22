Madhya Pradesh to Move SC Against HC’s Order Over Physical Rallies
Bypolls are due for 28 seats in the state.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, 22 October said it will move Supreme Court against the High Court’s order to restrict physical political rallies in nine districts in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gwalior Bench of the High Court on Wednesday had ordered that district magistrates disallow any candidate or party for public gatherings without compelling reasons as bypolls are due for 28 seats in the state.
“We’ll be going to Supreme Court against the order of Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh HC that restricts political rallies in the state. Political rallies being held in Bihar every day, there can’t be such contradicting legislation in one country,” CM Shivraj Singh Couhan told ANI.
Two rallies of Chouhan scheduled in Ashok Nagar's Shadora and Bhander were cancelled due to the court order.
The court said that to hold physical rallies, the political party or candidate must be able to convince the maigstrate that it is not possible to hold a virtual rally. The candidate also must deposit sufficient funds for double number of masks and sanitizers for the attendees.
