LJP Asks EC Not to Hold Bihar Elections in Oct-Nov Due to COVID-19
The party said that holding elections during a pandemic will amount to “deliberately pushing people towards death”.
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in Bihar, has written to the Election Commission against conducting elections in the state in the months of October-November.
The party said that holding elections at the time, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will amount to "deliberately pushing people towards death.”
The party further said that resources should now be used towards combating the double whammy of the pandemic and the floods that has devastated the state.
It also stated that the pandemic situation is expected to get worse in the months of October and November and the state's priority should, therefore, be to save lives and not hold elections.
Holding elections in a scenario where over 35,000 people in the country, and around 280 people in Bihar, have died of COVID-19 , will be “improper” said the party.
The LJP's position on the upcoming elections is opposed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United), which is also a BJP ally.
The JD(U) has, in the past, spoken in favour of holding the elections on time and has also held organisational meetings for the same.
The EC has sought the view of all parties on the way forward regarding the upcoming state elections.
(With inputs from PTI)
