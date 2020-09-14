Lockdown Prevented Up to 29 Lakh COVID Cases: Health Min in LS

Recording a spike of 92,071 corona cases and 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's tally on Monday crossed the 4.8 million-mark with a total of 48,46,427 cases. Of the total, 9,86,595 are active cases, 37,80,107 patients cured and discharged, whereas 79,722 persons lost the battle against the viral disease. In the last 24 hours, 77,512 patients were discharged.

Harsh Vardhan added: "The maximum corona cases and deaths have been primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and Gujarat."