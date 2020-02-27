Latest News: Several Killed in Milwaukee Beer Company Shooting
Latest News: Several Killed in Milwaukee Beer Company Shooting

'Multiple Fatalities' in Milwaukee Beer Company Shooting

Several people were killed Wednesday, 26 February when a sacked former employee opened fire at the Milwaukee campus of brewing giant Molson Coors, with reports of up to six dead in addition to the shooter.

"There are multiple fatalities... I believe including the shooter," Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett told reporters after visiting the scene.

"It's a horrible, horrible day for the employees," he said, urging residents to stay away from the area.

