QMumbai: NPR Just Like Census: CM; Incorrect Data on Wetlands

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a showcause notice against Joy Thakur, under secretary of state environment department, and asked him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for misleading the court on wetlands data on Nandurbar, Parbhani and Nagpur districts.

The HC also asked him to explain why he should not be fined Rs 1 lakh from his personal account.

Source: The Indian Express