QMumbai: NPR Just Like Census: CM; Incorrect Data on Wetlands
1. CM: NPR Just Like Census Carried Out Every 10 Years
In another issue that can emerge as a flashpoint between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the National Population Register (NPR) exercise is a “census” and that no one should fear implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Thackeray, however, reiterated that he would not allow implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, two constituents of the MVA, have opposed the NPR, along with the NRC and the CAA.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Incorrect Data on Wetlands: HC Issues Showcause to Under Secy, Environment Dept
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a showcause notice against Joy Thakur, under secretary of state environment department, and asked him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for misleading the court on wetlands data on Nandurbar, Parbhani and Nagpur districts.
The HC also asked him to explain why he should not be fined Rs 1 lakh from his personal account.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Waste-to-Energy Plant at Deonar: After Malpractice Claims, BMC Directed to Change Contractor
After corporators alleged malpractices in awarding contract for the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Standing Committee directed the civic administration to give the contract to the second lowest bidder. Last month, the BMC had finalised a firm for setting up the Deonar plant and proposal for the same has been pending with the Stand-ing Committee for the last 15 days.
Source: The Indian Express
4. MCOCA Against Dawood’s Aide And Salim Penwala
The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday invoked charges of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) against gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Tariq Parveen and another accused Salim Penwala alias Salim Maharaj, in connection with an extortion case.
Parveen and Penwala were arrested earlier this month for allegedly helping gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a dry fruit businessman in 2013.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. GST Bhavan Fire: Cannot Inspect Govt Buildings, Says Fire Brigade
Amid allegations of fire safety violations and whether GST Bhavan, where a major fire broke out a day earlier, had a fire no objection certificate, the Mumbai Fire Brigade Tuesday said it cannot inspect government buildings and that the fire safety Act does not apply to government buildings.
Source: The Indian Express
