Ladakhi Leaders Withdraw Call to Boycott Polls Post Meet With Shah

The Home Minister assured the delegation that the central government is committed to empower the LAHDC of Leh and Kargil and safeguard interests of the people of the UT of Ladakh.

"It will explore all avenues towards this objective."

Another official said that the central government is open to discuss protection available under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakhi people.

In an unprecedented move, Ladakh earlier came together and announced to boycott the LAHDC elections in order to safeguard the region's demography, environment and diversity.

Under the apex body 'People's Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh', it was decided to boycott the LAHDC elections "till such time the constitutional safeguard under Sixth Schedule on the lines of Bodo Territorial Council is not extended to UT Ladakh and its people, a release signed by leaders cutting across party lines had announced.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution (Article 244 (2) and 275 (1)) protects tribal populations and provides considerable autonomy to vulnerable communities through the creation of Autonomous Development Councils (ADCs).

Parts of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram are covered by it.