Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja Test COVID Negative in Antigen Test

The rapid antigen test, which checks if the person is currently infected with the virus, gives results between 15 and 30 minutes. Although the positive result is considered confirmatory, a negative result via antigen test should be followed by an RT-PCR test, according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Although it is uncertain if an RT-PCR test will be done, the CM and Health Minister will be under observation while in quarantine.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Shailaja teacher and five other Kerala ministers went into quarantine on Friday.

According to a notice from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday noon, he went into quarantine after several officers, who monitored the rescue operations at the Kozhikode air crash site, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kozhikode District Collector K Gopalakrishnan was the first official to test positive for SaRS-CoV-2. In a picture from the site during the CM’s visit, the Collector can be seen standing between Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and Pinarayi Vijayan.