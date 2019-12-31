LDF, UDF Unite as Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA
The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, 31 December, passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), becoming the first state in the country to do so.
While chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states like Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal have announced that they would not implement CAA, CPI(M)-ruled Kerala was the first to take the legislature route to register its opposition to the law.
Setting aside their political differences, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Opposition Congress headed UDF, once again came together to launch a joint fight against the Centre on the CAA, which has seen unprecedented protests all over the country.
Vijayan, who moved the resolution and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who seconded it, alleged that CAA was an attempt to make India a religious nation, which Rajagopal rejected saying the Act was being "misinterpreted" and lies were being spread by the fronts for narrow political gains.
The legislation, which contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution, was a cause of concern for the Non-Resident Indians also, he said and wanted the Centre to take steps to drop CAA and uphold the secular credentials of the Constitution.
NPR Already on Hold in Kerala
The southern state has already put on hold all activities in connection with the National Population Register (NPR) considering the "apprehensions" of the public that it would lead to National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Noting that the Act had triggered widespread protests among various strata of society, the Chief Minister said it had dented India's image in front of the international community.
Vijayan also made it clear that there would be no detention centres set up to house illegal immigrants in the state.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also criticised the CAA and came down on the state governor Arif Mohammed Khan for supporting the Act.
"The governor should be above politics," Chennithala said adding he should understand the feelings of the people of the state
Chennithala claimed that the controversial Act virtually rejects the equality guaranteed by the Constitution and violates the fundamental rights of the citizens.
The CAA cannot be viewed as an isolated move but it should be seen along with the NRC and NPR, he added.
The Opposition Congress-led UDF had wanted the Left government to convene a special session and pass a resolution against the CAA during an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on 29 December to discuss the issue.
The two fronts had recently held a joint protest here against the CAA in which Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala had participated with scores of leaders from different parties.
The house also passed another resolution criticising the removal of the Anglo Indian community from the reservation in the state assembies and Parliament.
DMK Asks to ‘Emulate’, Law Min Attacks Kerala Govt
Welcoming the Kerala Assembly's decision to adopt the resolution, DMK on Tuesday urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in the Tamil Nadu legislature.
Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a press conference said citizenship is a matter on the Union list and that only the parliament that has the power to pass any related law.
"Citizenship, naturalization and aliens are entry 17 on the Union list. Therefore, it is only the parliament that has the power to pass any law with regards to citizenship, not any Assembly, including Kerala. I would again urge the Chief Minister (Kerala) to kindly have better legal advice," he said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)