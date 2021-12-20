'No Posts Permanent': Karnataka CM Bommai Triggers Speculations of His Exit

The CM was speaking to people after the inauguration of the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma.

"I may be a CM outside, but amongst you, I will always remain the same Basavaraj Bommai because the name Basavaraj is permanent but not the posts," he said.

This comes at a time when speculations about a possible leadership change in the state are rife among certain sections. It was only on 28 July that Basavaraj Bommai took over as the state's chief minister after the former CM BS Yediyurappa resigned.

CM Bommai is reportedly suffering from a knee related issue and is likely to undergo treatment for the same from abroad, although there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Bommai reportedly has been under extreme pressure after his government performed poorly in the by polls that were held on 30 October, where BJP lost Hanagal, the CM's neighbouring constituency in Haveri, his home district.

Besides, the chief minister's government was not successful in gaining a majority at the 10 December polls for 25 seats in the upper house of the state legislature.

The Bommai government is also under pressure after multiple corruption charges were levelled against it including the Bitcoin scam.