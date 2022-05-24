ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka MLC Polls: BJP High Command Ignores Yediyurappa’s Son BY Vijayendra

Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice president, was recommended by the state BJP core committee.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 24 May, announced its candidates for the biennial elections for the Karnataka Legislative Council on 3 June.

Ignoring the recommendation made by party’s Karnataka unit to field former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, the central leadership announced the candidature of former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party’s state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and President of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy.

Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice president, was recommended by the state BJP core committee to the central leadership, as one of the probable candidates.

However, the leadership has decided against giving ticket to Vijayendra, as it wants to field him as a candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections, as per party sources quoted by news agency PTI.

The high command has also announced ticket for Basavaraj Horatti, who recently joined from Janata Dal (Secular). He will be the BJP candidate for Karnataka West Teacher's constituency.

Horatti will have to contest polls, whereas the first four candidates will be elected by the votes of members of state Assembly.

While Hemalatha Nayak has involved herself in organisational activities of the saffron party, Laxmana Savadi has been given ticket under Lingayat quota and Party State Secretary Keshavaprasad is a OBC candidate.

Meanwhile, Congress has allotted tickets to M Nagaraj Yadav and K Adbul Jabbar.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
