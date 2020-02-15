K’taka Cong MLAs March to CM Office to Protest Police Misuse, Held

Several Karnataka Congress leaders, including its president Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were detained by the police on Saturday, 15 February, as they marched to besiege Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office to protest against the alleged misuse of the police department by the BJP government in the state.

Rao and Bangalore rural MP DK Suresh tried to jump the barricade erected by the police to stop them, and march towards the Chief Minister’s residence, but were stopped midway and detained.

The march, which began from Gandhi statue on Race Course Road, led to a traffic pile-up.