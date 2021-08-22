Murder-Accused Congress Leader Gets Hero’s Welcome in Karnataka

Former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who recently secured bail in a murder case, was released from Hindalaga Central Prison in Belagavi on Saturday, 21 August, and thousands of his supporters gathered at the spot to welcome him, flouting the weekend curfew and physical distancing norms.

The Karnataka police have now registered a case against Vinay Kulkarni and 300 others for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Belagavi, being a district bordering Maharashtra, is under a weekend curfew as per the Karnataka government rules. However, as soon as Vinay Kulkarni stepped out of prison, thousands of followers cheered him and vied with one another to garland him and offer sweets to Kulkarni, flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.