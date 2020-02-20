In K’Taka Assembly, HDK Reads Anti-NRC Poem that Got Poet Arrested

A translation of the original Kannada poem reads as follows:

Amid the queue for Aadhaar and ration,

Monkeying about for thumbprints and servers,

The people are losing their lives to documents.

Where are your documents, you who demands it?

You (referring to the ruling government) who are rejecting those who sacrificed their lives happily for freedom,

One who is tearing at the pages of history,

When will you show your documents?

You, who is asking documents from Taj Mahal, Charminar,

And the red-stoned Qutub Minar, where are your documents?

Licking the boots of the British,

Drinking blood in the name of religious hatred,

You who believes in Goebbels'’ ideology,

Where are your documents?

Those selling pakodas,

Those selling tea in my town,

Have not lost their sense of humanity,

They have not lost their self respect,

They haven't spun stories of lies,

Tell me, when will you give your documents?