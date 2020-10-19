Kamal Nath Stirs Row Over ‘Item’ Remark Against Imarti Devi

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath embroiled himself in controversy ahead of the crucial by-poll in the state.

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday, 19 October, targeted Cabinet Minister Imarti Devi during a campaign rally in Gwalior’s Dabra constituency. Without mentioning Imarti Devi’s name, the former MP Chief Minister said: “Our candidates are straightforward in nature, not like her, what is her name (the crowd replied 'Imarti Devi')... why should I even take her name? What an item!”