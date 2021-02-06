JP Nadda Targets West Bengal CM at Launch of ‘Poriborton Yatra’

At the launch of the Poribortan Yatra on Saturday, 6 February, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda took a jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister and said that the people of the state will bid ''tata'' to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after this year’s Assembly elections.

"Poribortan Yatra begins here. It is a change of not only the government but also of thinking," JP Nadda said while flagging off the march in Nabadwip.