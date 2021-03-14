‘Can Rahul, Ajmal Stop Infiltrators?’: Shah Slams Cong in Assam

Attacking the Congress in poll-bound Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked if Rahul Gandhi, whose party has tied-up with Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front, could save the state from infiltration, while assuring that the ‘menace’ of outsiders entering India’s territory would be solved in the next five years.

Shah, who was addressing a rally in Assam’s Tinsukia, said, “Can Rahul, who has taken Badruddin Ajmal's support, protect Assam from infiltration? Can Assam be safe with Badruddin? Give us another 5 years, infiltration will be a thing of past in the state,” reported news agency ANI.