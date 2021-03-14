‘Can Rahul, Ajmal Stop Infiltrators?’: Shah Slams Cong in Assam
Addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam’s Tinsukia, Shah said “Congress sees votes in infiltrators.”
Attacking the Congress in poll-bound Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked if Rahul Gandhi, whose party has tied-up with Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front, could save the state from infiltration, while assuring that the ‘menace’ of outsiders entering India’s territory would be solved in the next five years.
Shah, who was addressing a rally in Assam’s Tinsukia, said, “Can Rahul, who has taken Badruddin Ajmal's support, protect Assam from infiltration? Can Assam be safe with Badruddin? Give us another 5 years, infiltration will be a thing of past in the state,” reported news agency ANI.
Lashing out at the Congress over its alliances with Muslim parties in other poll-bound states, Shah accused the Congress of practicing the politics of vote bank.
“Congress sees votes in infiltrators, but we don’t do vote-bank politics. In Kerala, they’ve partnered with Muslim League that divided nation, in Bengal it’s Furfura Sharif and here it’s Badruddin Ajmal. This party can stoop to any low to win.”Amit Shah, Union Home Minister
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held across three phases on 27 March, 1 and 6 April, while results will be declared on 2 May.
