Indian Diplomat Elected To UN ACABQ In Win For The Country
The First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN obtained 126 votes, in the Group of Asia-Pacific States.
In a huge diplomatic win for India, Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra was elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly.
Maitra, the First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, obtained 126 votes in the Group of Asia-Pacific States.
Ms Maitra was one of two nominated candidates from the Group of Asia-Pacific States.
The Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with administrative and budgetary issues, recommended Ms Maitra to the Assembly for a three-year term beginning 1 January 2021.
The General Assembly which has 193 member-states, appoints members of the Advisory Committee on the basis of broad geographical representation, personal qualifications and experience.
UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a video message that Maitra's election was "a strong display of support by UN member states".
He said that Maitra "will bring an independent, objective and much-needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ".
(With inputs from PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.