Indian Diplomat Elected To UN ACABQ In Win For The Country

Ms Maitra was one of two nominated candidates from the Group of Asia-Pacific States.

The Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with administrative and budgetary issues, recommended Ms Maitra to the Assembly for a three-year term beginning 1 January 2021.

The General Assembly which has 193 member-states, appoints members of the Advisory Committee on the basis of broad geographical representation, personal qualifications and experience.

UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a video message that Maitra's election was "a strong display of support by UN member states".

He said that Maitra "will bring an independent, objective and much-needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ".

