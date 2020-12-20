Hospital Contradicts Tejashwi, Says Lalu Yadav ‘in Good Health’

After meeting his father for the first time since Bihar state elections, leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, told reporters in Ranchi on 18 December that Lalu Yadav is suffering from an ailment of kidneys.

A report on NDTV quoted Tejashwi as saying, “You all know that only 25 percent of Lalu ji's kidneys are functioning. I have not met him for the last 4-5 months. We have come to meet Lalu ji today for the first time after the Bihar elections.”

The former chief minister, who is currently serving prison sentence over the Ranchi fodder scam, is admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) currently, but reports quoted Virendra Bhushan, the IG of Jharkhand, contradicting Tejashwi and saying that Yadav is in good health.