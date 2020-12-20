Hospital Contradicts Tejashwi, Says Lalu Yadav ‘in Good Health’
Reports quoted Jharkhand IG Virendra Bhushan contradicting Tejashwi and saying that Yadav is in good health.
After meeting his father for the first time since Bihar state elections, leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, told reporters in Ranchi on 18 December that Lalu Yadav is suffering from an ailment of kidneys.
A report on NDTV quoted Tejashwi as saying, “You all know that only 25 percent of Lalu ji's kidneys are functioning. I have not met him for the last 4-5 months. We have come to meet Lalu ji today for the first time after the Bihar elections.”
The former chief minister, who is currently serving prison sentence over the Ranchi fodder scam, is admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) currently, but reports quoted Virendra Bhushan, the IG of Jharkhand, contradicting Tejashwi and saying that Yadav is in good health.
Earlier, some local media reports had quoted Dr Umesh Prasad, who was treating Yadav, saying that his health was failing and that kidneys were functioning at 25 percent capacity.
But soon after his statement to the media, Dr Prasad was served a show cause notice for giving unauthorised statements to media outlets regarding the politician’s health.
Upon being served a show cause notice, Dr Prasad has given it in writing that he has not spoken to the media and any information that has been attributed to regarding Yadav’s health is incorrect.
Navbharat Times quoted RIMS director, Dr Kameshwar Prasad, clarifying, “Whatever the doctor treating Lalu Yadav has said regarding his health is his personal view. If there is any kind of disturbance in the health of Lalu Prasad, then the medical board will examine him and report."
