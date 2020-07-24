Hope ‘Opportunists’ Aren’t Given Place: Kamal Nath Writes to PM

Amid the buzz of a Cabinet reshuffle in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a letter to Modi has said that he hopes the defectors will be not be given a place in the Cabinet and asked him to save the democratic values.

The letter is an indirect attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday, 22 July, and is likely to be inducted in the Union Cabinet after he led a successful revolt against Kamal Nath, which led to the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.