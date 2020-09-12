Hemant Soren Meets Lalu, Says Will Fight Bihar Elections Together
Soren met the RJD chief at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi, where he is staying.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren met RJD Chief Lalu Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday, 12 September.
Soren said that the two would fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections together.
"We will fight Bihar elections together," said Soren, after meeting Yadav for over an hour at the residence of the RIMS Director where he is staying.
Soren also said that the former Bihar chief minister is in better health. RJD is a coalition partner in Jharkhand with the JMM and the Congress. The coalition currently holds power in the state.
“Wait for some more time to know who will enter the poll fray from where,” said Soren, when asked how many seats in Bihar the JMM will be contesting in.
Earlier, the JMM had asked for 12 seats in the Bihar alliance of RJD and Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP. However, the RJD, which leads the opposition grouping in the state, had said that it will not spare more than 2-3 seats for the Jharkhand-based regional party.
Lalu is lodged in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases in multi-crore fodder scam. He was shifted to RIMS due to health concerns and then to the Director's bungalow after some staff in the hospital tested COVID-19 positive.
(With inputs from PTI)
