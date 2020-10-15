Kumaraswamy Slams Former Ally, Says Cong Not Safe for Bengaluru

The political slugfest has intensified in Bengaluru, ahead of by-elections in the state and the guns are out.

On Wednesday, 14 October, the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) fielded candidates for Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat.

Targeting Congress over the recent violence in DG Halli and KJ Halli areas of Bengaluru, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy ripped into the former ally and said: “These Congress people are not the protectors of the citizens of this state. They are the main culprits in that raid. Now people think of that issue...the Congress is not safe for the people of Bengaluru city. I think they will take a proper decision in this election,” NDTV reported.