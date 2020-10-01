Protests Across States; Oppn Slams Action Against Rahul, Priyanka

Several senior Congress and Opposition leaders on Thursday, 1 October slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for disallowing, manhandling and arresting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the family of the deceased Hathras gang-rape victim.

While state Congress units carried out protests across the country, several leaders took to Twitter to call the episode ‘shameful’ and deemed it as the death of democracy.