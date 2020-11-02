HAM Writes to PM Implicating Chirag in Ram Vilas Paswan’s Death

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally of the NDA in Bihar, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 2 November, demanding a probe into the death of former Union Minister and Lok janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan, alleging that “there are several doubts that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question.”

In the letter accessed by ANI, which was signed by the party’s national spokesperson Danish Rizwan, the HAM said that there are several unanswered questions over his death that must be probed.

“Unperturbed by the nation's grief over his father's death, LJP chief Chirag Paswan was not only seen happily shooting a video a day after the funeral, but was also ordering cuts for the shoot, which has raised many questions in the minds of Paswan's supporters. There are questions surrounding the death of Ram Vilas Paswan that are enough to put his son in the witness box,” the party said in the letter.