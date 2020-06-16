Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 16 June, took a jibe at the BJP-run government in Gujarat and said that the high mortality rate due to COVID-19 has exposed the state's model for disease control.“COVID-19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25% Maharashtra: 3.73% Rajasthan: 2.32% Punjab: 2.17% Puducherry: 1.98% Jharkhand: 0.5% Chhattisgarh: 0.35% Gujarat Model exposed,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter, quoting a news report.The attack by Gandhi comes amid a series of jibes that the Congress MLA has been taking at the handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country by the Modi government at the Centre.Gandhi on Monday had criticised the government on the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the crumbling economy.‘Flattening Wrong Curve’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi GovtSaying that the government was flattening the wrong curve, Gandhi used Einstein’s words to say that “the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”Meanwhile, Gujarat has the fourth-highest COVID-19 cases in India. The state saw its total death toll cross the 1,500-mark to reach 1,505 on Tuesday morning, taking the case tally to 24,055.Though the number of positive cases being detected from the state's worst-hit Ahmedabad are gradually coming down, the cases are still spiraling, at an average of 488 cases daily.‘Need Help’: Rahul Gandhi Shares Journo’s Appeal Amid COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.