‘Govt Won’t Last’: BJP to Move No-Confidence Motion in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan BJP on Thursday said that there are a lot of differences within the government and it won’t last long.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 14 August will bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan which is likely to hold a floor test.
Speaking to the media, the BJP said that there are a lot of differences in the government.
“The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion,” Satish Punia, BJP Rajasthan President said, as quoted by ANI.
Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, said that the party will bring a no-confidence motion on Friday in the Assembly along with its allies.
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia was quoted by Hindustan Times (HT) as saying that the Gehlot government won’t last long.
A BJP legislature party meeting was held in Jaipur on earlier Thursday, where Raje was also in attendance.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to put forth a united front ahead of the Assembly session, Gehlot on Thursday emphasised on "the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward", days after the Pilot camp negotiated a truce with the Congress leadership in Delhi.
“The struggle of Congress party is to save democracy under leadership of Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive and forget in the interest of country, state, people and in the interest of democracy. We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward,” he said in a series of tweets.
If the Gehlot government does move for a floor test, Gehlot’s position, after reconciliation with Pilot, looks strong, especially since the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stall the merger of six BSP MLAs of the state with the Congress.
