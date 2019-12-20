‘Open to Suggestions on CAA from Protesters’: Govt Sources

The government is open to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a top official told PTI on Friday, 20 December.

The Home Ministry is preparing the Rules for the CAA in consultation with the Law Ministry that will indicate the process to apply for Indian citizenship by eligible refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan under the legislation.

A Home Ministry official also told The Economic Times that the government might take experts’ advice before notifying the rules of CAA, as the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court where at least 59 petitions are listed for hearing on 22 January, 2020 against the Act.

“We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of people about the CAA through various ways,” the official said.