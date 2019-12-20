‘Open to Suggestions on CAA from Protesters’: Govt Sources
The government is open to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a top official told PTI on Friday, 20 December.
The Home Ministry is preparing the Rules for the CAA in consultation with the Law Ministry that will indicate the process to apply for Indian citizenship by eligible refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan under the legislation.
A Home Ministry official also told The Economic Times that the government might take experts’ advice before notifying the rules of CAA, as the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court where at least 59 petitions are listed for hearing on 22 January, 2020 against the Act.
“We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of people about the CAA through various ways,” the official said.
Government Might Wait Till SC Hearing to Notify CAA Rules
According to PTI, the central government had earlier delegated powers to handle citizenship applications to collectors, district magistrates or deputy commissioners. However, the authority may be changed now and it will be specified in the Rules to be issued for implementation of the CAA.
In case experts feel that the rules can be challenged on legal grounds, the government will wait till 22 January, sources told ET.
Documents required from applicants will prescribed in the Rules.
‘Citizenship Won’t be Given without Proper Verification’
No refugees belonging to Hindu and other five communities coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship automatically but only after fulfilling the necessary criteria, the MHA has been reiterating since the protests erupted.
“The new act does not mean that all refugees or illegal immigrants getting Indian citizenship automatically. They have to apply for citizenship which will be processed by the competent authority,” the official told PTI.
The central government was prepared to face protests against the CAA after its enactment by Parliament. “We had anticipated protests, at least in the Northeast,” he said.
“The protests in Delhi have happened due to circulation of wrong information and rumours,” the official told PTI.
(With inputs from ET and PTI)
