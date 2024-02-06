Gaikwad Shoots Gaikwad: Local Neta Rivalry Highlights Kalyan's Sena-BJP Feud

The resolution was passed in the presence of state Cabinet Minister Ravindra Chavan, who also reportedly said that it was the hardwork of the local BJP cadre that had ensured Shrikant Shinde's victory twice.

The decision by the BJP was triggered after a policeman's wife accused a local party leader of molestation, based on which a case was registered. Local BJP leaders claimed that the allegation was a conspiracy by local Sena leaders to settle political scores.

Following the development, Shrikant Shinde offered to resign as MP and said, "I have supported workers of both parties on every issue. While work is going well, some people in the alliance should not try to sow differences within the alliance. We should ensure that we work together, and Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again in 2024."

Refusing to comment on specific issues to do with Shrikant Shinde and the Shiv Sena, Pawar said that it was a matter of competition between the two parties.